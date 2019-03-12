National Politics

3 more police departments latest to meet state standards

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 11:09 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The state says the latest law enforcement agencies to be certified on standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies are a sheriff's office and two village police departments.

The standards were created after a series of fatal police shootings in Ohio and nationally.

Agencies that don't meet the statewide standards as minimum policies will be listed as noncompliant on a list released each March.

The Department of Public Safety said Tuesday the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Yellow Springs and Waynesville police departments are now certified in use of force, deadly force, recruitment and hiring, body camera and other standards.

The agency says at least 545 departments employing more than 28,000 officers have either met the standards or are working to meet them.

