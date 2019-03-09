Police: Man shot by police in manhunt jailed without bail

Vermont state police say a man shot by police during a manhunt has been jailed without bail.
Police say a trooper fired his weapon at 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at in Rockingham.
Police say Wetherby was struck, injured and treated at Springfield Hospital.
Wetherby is suspected of aggravated assault in Bellows Falls Friday afternoon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Police say Wetherby pointed a firearm at the trooper when police later found him at a vacant home at 22 Cota Heights Road.
Police jailed Wetherby at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on warrants for aggravated assault and violating probation.
Charges could be filed Monday. Vermont's attorney general will review the ongoing investigation.
Police didn't name the trooper, who's on paid administrative leave.
It was unclear Saturday whether Wetherby has an attorney.
Comments