Biden could get boost by back-to-back 2020 departures

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb. Biden isn’t a presidential candidate yet. But two of his key Democratic rivals are already getting out of the way, giving the former vice president a potential boost. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said Thursday he wouldn’t run for president, soon after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would also sit out 2020. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo