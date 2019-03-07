Rural Nevada sheriffs balk at strict gun background law

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015 file photo, Nye County, Nev., Sheriff Sharon Wehrly talks to the media during a news conference in Pahrump, Nev. Wehrly is citing the Second Amendment and invoking the specter of Nazi Germany in a letter telling the governor she won't enforce a strict new gun background check law just approved by the state Legislature. Wehrly said Thursday, March 7, 2019 she supports other Nevada sheriffs who think the law that Gov. Steve Sisolak pushed for and signed in February is not workable. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo