Democrats set convention date in early-voting South Carolina

Democrats in early-voting South Carolina are gearing up for a summer convention that's sure to draw many of the party's presidential contenders.
Party officials say they'll hold their annual convention June 22 in Columbia.
The night before, party faithful will gather for House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry. The annual event has become a must-stop opportunity for Democratic candidates to hobnob in this critical early-voting state.
Candidates have been swarming South Carolina for months, vying for support in the home of the first southern primary. No commitments have been announced for the convention, although former state party Chairwoman Carol Fowler said on Twitter that "Any candidate who doesn't bother to attend our convention might as well drop out--he or she will never be president."
