Panhandle residents feel forgotten 4 months after hurricane

This combination photo taken Oct. 16, 2018, top, shows Gabrielle Morgan, center rear, braiding the hair of her husband Santional as they sit by a lantern with their children from left, Decoya, 13, Isabella, 3 mos., Gabriella, 3, and Lakevia, 15, in their room at the damaged American Quality Lodge where they continue to live without power days after Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Fla. and the same room in the process of being cleaned out Jan. 23, 2019, bottom. Officials in Bay County, Florida, estimate 7,800 residents were still considered homeless in January and about three-quarters of the properties damaged in the storm were rental units. More than four months after one of the most intense hurricanes ever to make landfall in the continental United States devastated large parts of the Florida Panhandle, residents here are feeling forgotten. David Goldman AP Photo