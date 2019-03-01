Kentucky lawmakers approve NRA-backed concealed carry bill

Kentucky lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.
The bill, backed by the National Rifle Association, won final House passage Friday after a long debate. The measure now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.
Under the measure, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit now carries a fee and a training requirement.
Supporters said the bill is a recognition of Kentuckians' gun-ownership rights. Opponents objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Supporters said Kentuckians already can carry weapons openly without any training. But if they carry a gun under a coat, they currently need a permit.
Comments