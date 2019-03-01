National Politics

Kentucky lawmakers approve NRA-backed concealed carry bill

The Associated Press

March 01, 2019 02:07 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.

The bill, backed by the National Rifle Association, won final House passage Friday after a long debate. The measure now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

Under the measure, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit now carries a fee and a training requirement.

Supporters said the bill is a recognition of Kentuckians' gun-ownership rights. Opponents objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.

Supporters said Kentuckians already can carry weapons openly without any training. But if they carry a gun under a coat, they currently need a permit.

