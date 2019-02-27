Kentucky House OKs school safety bill after deadly shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo people, including students and a classmate who was shot during the Marshall County High School shooting on Jan. 23, attend a vigil for those injured and killed in Wednesday's school shooting in Florida, in downtown Benton, Ky. The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a school safety bill more than one year after two students were killed in a shooting at a western Kentucky high school, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The Paducah Sun via AP, file Ryan Hermens