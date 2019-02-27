Police: Man killed during lengthy SWAT standoff

Authorities say a man who held the FBI and an Ohio SWAT team at bay during a 13-hour standoff has been killed when he appeared in a window holding a rifle.
WFMJ-TV reports the 48-year-old man was shot by police Wednesday morning in Struthers, a Mahoning County community roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
Police say officers went to the home Tuesday night after learning the man had hit his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter in the head with a flashlight. The girl and her 13-year-old brother then ran outside and called their mother, who was at work. Police say she called 911 and took the children to a hospital for treatment.
Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy says the man fired a shot after officers initially entered the home.
