Maryland bill named for teen who died after police struggle

Maryland Del. Gabriel Acevero talks about a bill he is sponsoring to require the release of documentation relating to investigations and prior complaints lodged against police officers to people who complain about the officers in later investigations, during a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. The Montgomery County Democrat is naming the legislation after Anton Black, a 19-year-old who died Sept. 15 after a struggle with three Greensboro, Md., police officers and a civilian outside his family's home. Black's father, Antone Black, is standing at left. His mother, Jennell Black, is standing at right, with Del. Nick Moseby, of Baltimore, standing far right. Brian Witte AP Photo