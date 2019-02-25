Democrat Elizabeth Warren plans to forgo big-money donors

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she will forgo the chase for campaign money from the biggest donors in her quest for her party's nomination for president.
In an email to supporters on Monday, Warren acknowledged the decision will ensure she "will be outraised by other candidates in this race."
But by making her move now as a proactive gesture and vowing to avoid any "fancy receptions or big money fundraisers only with people who can write the big checks," she's betting that focusing on grassroots supporters will ultimately pay off by boosting her small-dollar donations as she battles a half-dozen or more rivals.
Warren bills her new fundraising policy as a way of matching her actions to her calls for a sweeping change to the nation's political systems.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments