California GOP to choose new chair following 2018 losses

The California Republican Party is meeting to choose a new chair to lead it into the 2020 election.
More than 1,500 Republicans have gathered in Sacramento this weekend for a three-day convention following stinging losses in 2018. The party holds less than a quarter of state legislative seats and just seven of 53 U.S. House seats.
Delegates are choosing Sunday between three chair candidates. They are Jessica Patterson, a party organizer; Travis Allen, a former state lawmaker; and Steve Frank, a longtime activist.
Allen says engaging the GOP's grassroots and strongly supporting President Donald Trump are keys to the party's success.
Patterson says she is best poised to raise money and bring the party's message to new voters.
Frank says his long involvement with the party is an asset.
