Voters to decide on purchase for new town garage

Residents in the Vermont town of Wheelock are being asked to consider approving the purchase of a building to use as a new town garage.
The Caledonian-Record reports the proposal that will be on the annual town meeting ballot March 5 asks voters to consider spending no more than $280,000 to purchase the property.
Town Clerk Carol Rossi says the town voted to purchase the property in 2016, but the purchase did not go through.
Selectman Dennis Sawyer said during a meeting Wednesday that the property lies in a flood zone, and officials want to make sure they can put up a barrier to protect the building.
Agency of Natural Resources floodplain manager Sacha Pealer says the town would need to get private insurance for the property.
