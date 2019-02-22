Georgia’s top judge names committee on sexual harassment

Georgia's top judge has established a committee to prevent sexual harassment in the state's judicial branch.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that high court Justice Sarah Warren will chair the committee, which also includes seven other judges.
A news release from the Supreme Court says the committee will gather information, examine and evaluate best practices and encourage Georgia courts to establish policies to prevent sexual harassment. The release says the policies should address training and should establish procedures for recognizing harassment and responding to complaints.
The committee is tasked with presenting its findings and recommendations to the full Judicial Council by year's end.
