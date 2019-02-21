2 Oregon lawmakers demoted for rude behavior

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, Linda Li, outreach and education coordinator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, speaks to a group of lobbyists as she gives training on how to foster a respectful workplace in Salem, Ore. Some lobbyists complained at the session that members of the Oregon Legislature are abusive. On Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, a leader of the Legislature demoted two Oregon lawmakers for disrespectful and rude behavior, including toward a lobbyist. Andrew Selsky, File AP Photo