Senate approves bill seeking transparency in political ads

The Senate has passed a measure that requires political action committees to list the top five donors on political ads.
The chamber passed Senate Bill 5221 on a 33-14 vote Wednesday. It now heads to the House for consideration.
The measure requires listing of the top five individuals or entities other than political committees that contribute at least $700 to political advertisements. The measure also requires increased visibility of the sponsor's names by the name being printed in a contrasting color from a solid black background. Under the bill, the Public Disclosure Commission may adopt rules to ensure the requirements are not circumvented.
