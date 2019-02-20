Gun measure inspired by slain Utah student stalls at Capitol

Rep. Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy, speaks to members of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. State lawmakers are pressing pause on two gun measures, including a proposal inspired by the shooting death of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey. Democratic sponsor Stoddard said he's planning to keep working on the measure that would hold gun owners liable if they lend out a firearm that's used in a crime. Stoddard's measure stalled out after hitting opposition from gun-rights advocates, as did another to penalize gun owners if someone is hurt by a firearm that isn't safely stored. Rick Bowmer AP Photo