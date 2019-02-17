‘Carer-feeder’: Gillibrand plays up motherhood in 2020 race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and her son Henry Gillibrand set the table for dinner in their home in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Gillibrand isn’t just embracing her role as a mother on the campaign trail, she's running on it. She opens her stump speech declaring she will “fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own.” Carolyn Kaster AP Photo