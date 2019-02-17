City, state get in step on plans for old veterans home

Grand Island's mayor says two state agencies will work with the city on what to do with the former Grand Island Veterans Home buildings and land.
The Grand Island Independent reports Mayor Roger Steele said Thursday during his State of the City Address that public input will be sought for the plan. He also said the state's Department of Administrative Services has agreed the plan should include something for veterans, such as housing or social services.
About 640 acres (259 hectares) was transferred to the city in 2015 after the decision was made to build the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. The buildings and the remaining 40 acres (16.2 hectares) of land became surplus state property when veterans began moving into their new Kearney home on Jan. 16.
