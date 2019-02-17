Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns

FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. Gun rights advocates say a mistake in an Ohio bill could inadvertently ban several types of legal guns and must be fixed. Gun advocates say a misplaced paragraph in the bill unintentionally lumped a variety of long guns into a prohibited category. They say lawmakers should fix the problem before the law takes effect March 28, 2019. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo