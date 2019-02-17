2020 Wyoming GOP convention will be held in Gillette

The Wyoming Republican Party's 2020 state convention will be held in Gillette.
The Gillette News Records reports that the party's 2020 state convention will be held May 7 through May 9. The 2018 event was held in Laramie.
Wyoming GOP Executive Committee member Janet Mader says the convention usually draws about 1,000 people.
Party members discuss issues, platforms and select delegates representing each county's local Republican party.
