“State of the Union” essay finalists to meet with Sanders

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to meet with the finalists of a student essay contest in Vermont's capital city.
The contest asks students to write about what they believe are as the most pressing issues facing the U.S., and how they would try to solve them. Sanders is scheduled to host a round-table discussion with the finalists at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Vermont State House.
Nearly 600 students from 50 high schools in Vermont submitted "State of the Union" essays this year. The essays ranged from 250 to 500 words and focused on issues such as climate change, immigration and gun safety. Six Vermont teachers served as volunteer judges. The teachers scored the essays and were responsible for choosing 20 finalists and three winners.
