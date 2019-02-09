Police: Man killed in rollover crash in southwest Wichita

Police say a man has died in a rollover crash in southwestern Wichita.
Television station KSN reports that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 125 and West, killing 26-year-old Ernesto Flores of Wichita.
Police say Flores was thrown from the vehicle after it left the roadway and entered the median. Investigators say the driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times.
