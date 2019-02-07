Dignitaries praise former Congressman John Dingell

Reaction to the death of former Congressman John Dingell, who died Thursday at the age of 92:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John David Dingell, Jr., former Michigan Congressman and longest-serving member of the United States Congress. Congressman Dingell died peacefully today at his home in Dearborn, surrounded by his wife Deborah. He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth." — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, wife of John Dingell
___
"John Dingell — the Dean of the House and my dear friend — was not merely a witness to history. He was a maker of it. His original family name, translated into Polish, meant 'blacksmith.' Nothing could be more fitting for a man who hammered out our nation's laws, forging a stronger union that could weather the challenges of the future. John Dingell loved Michigan. He understood the connection our people have to manufacturing, to agriculture, and to the land and the Great Lakes that support our Michigan way of life. His wife, Debbie, who has been his closest confidant for more than 40 years, is working hard to carry on his legacy. I know that all of us in Michigan are sending her and their family and many friends our love and support at this time." — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
___
"Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as 'The Dean' of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments. The Congressman's grit, humility and humor taught us all that we can disagree without being disagreeable, while still finding common ground and working together to get things done. The people of Michigan owe John Dingell so much, from his brave service in World War II, to his leadership as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and his crucial role in passing some of the most monumental laws of the past century, including the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act. We are a stronger, safer, healthier nation because of Congressman Dingell's 59 years of service, and his work will continue to improve the lives of Michiganders for generations to come. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the entire Dingell family for their loss. In this divisive time, may we all draw wisdom and inspiration from the truly remarkable life of Congressman John Dingell, and may we all continue to learn from his example of selfless public service as we work to build a better future for our state." __ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan
__
"Today, we have lost a beloved pillar of the Congress and one of the greatest legislators in American history. Every chapter of Chairman John Dingell's life has been lived in service to our country, from his time as a House Page, to his service in the Army during World War II, to his almost six decades serving the people of Michigan in the U.S. Congress. John Dingell leaves a towering legacy of unshakable strength, boundless energy and transformative leadership. "Chairman Dingell had a hand in crafting many major legislative accomplishments over the past half-century. Yet, among the vast array of historic legislative achievements, few hold greater meaning than his tireless commitment to the health of the American people. During every Congress since 1955, Chairman Dingell introduced legislation to secure affordable, quality health care for all Americans. Because of his father's legacy and his own leadership, in 1965, he gaveled Medicare into law. In 2010, it was my privilege to hold that same gavel as we passed the Affordable Care Act. "Chairman Dingell was our distinguished Dean and Chairman, our legendary colleague and a beloved friend. His memory will stand as an inspiration to all who worked with him or had the pleasure of knowing him. His leadership will endure in the lives of the millions of American families he touched. We hope it is a comfort to Chairman Dingell's beloved wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and their entire family that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time." — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif
