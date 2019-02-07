Authorities say deputies fatally shoot man brandishing gun

Authorities say Tennessee deputies fatally shot a man when he exited a home brandishing a gun and making threats.
News outlets report Rutherford County deputies responding to a domestic call at the home Wednesday night found an armed man inside with three potential hostages.
A sheriff's statement says two people were able to leave the home, but a third could not due to medical reasons.
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said deputies were negotiating with the man when he came outside.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Allon Jones pointed the gun toward deputies, who fired in response. No deputies were injured. An agency statement says its investigation continues.
Comments