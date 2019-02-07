House mulls bill to prohibit gun buyback programs

North Dakota's House is considering Republican-sponsored legislation that would prohibit local governments and law enforcement agencies from conducting firearm buyback programs.
Primary bill sponsor Rep. Luke Simons told the Political Subdivisions Committee Thursday that government should have nothing to do with such programs that he says do nothing to increase public safety.
Buyback programs are designed to give people a safe place to get rid of unwanted weapons.
Justin LaBar, a fourth-grade teacher from White Earth, spoke in favor of the legislation. He says gun buyback problems are an "affront to the 2nd Amendment" and an effort by anti-gun groups "to remove guns from the public."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
No one testified against the bill Thursday, and the committee took no immediate action.
Comments