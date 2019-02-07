Oklahoma County sheriff announces citizens advisory board

Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor has announced plans to create a citizens advisory board.
Taylor said in a news release Wednesday that the board will work to help improve community relations between the sheriff's office and the public.
The group Voices Organized In Civic Engagement has called for such a board for more than a year. Member Sundra Flansberg told The Oklahoman that it is a "concrete first step" in better engaging the public and helping understand conditions at the county jail.
The sheriff's office says it worked with County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, who helped start the process of forming the advisory board.
Taylor said an application process will be developed for residents interested in serving on the board and that various community groups will help select board members.
