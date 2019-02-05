Kansas spent at least $414,000 repairing prisons after riots

This July 1, 2018 photo released by the Kansas Department of Corrections shows the damage to a building at the state's maximum-security prison in El Dorado, Kansas, after inmates rioted there. Kansas spent at least $414,000 repairing damage and replacing equipment after inmate riots at three prisons in 2017 and 2018, corrections officials reported, surprising some state lawmakers Tuesday with the amount of expenses. (Kansas Department of Corrections via AP) AP