Attorney claims improper interference at Kentucky recount

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, incoming state Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro, is sworn in during a ceremony at the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort, Ky. A recount in a Kentucky legislative race that resulted in a tie drew a quick response Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, from an attorney who claimed Republican candidate DJ Johnson and his attorney improperly pressured election officials to give Johnson an additional vote in the race against Glenn. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo