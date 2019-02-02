Capitol Watch: Airbnb returns, climate change hearings loom

In New York state government news, lawmakers have set three upcoming hearings on a landmark climate change bill that would require the state's electrical grid to get off fossil fuels.
The hearings scheduled on the Climate and Community Protection Act are the latest signal that lawmakers are serious about moving to 100 percent renewable energy. The bill had been blocked by Senate Republicans until Democrats won control of the chamber last fall. Under the bill the state would move to 100 percent renewable electrical generation by 2050.
Hearings are set for next month in Albany, New York City and Long Island.
Meanwhile, supporters of Airbnb are heading back to Albany on Monday to push for new regulations on the popular home-sharing platform to replace old rules that penalized many hosts.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments