Judge: Johnson County must provide names on rejected ballots

A Johnson County District Court judge has ruled that Johnson County violated Kansas open records law by refusing to provide names of hundreds of people whose provisional ballots were not counted in the August primary.
The American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of voting rights advocate Davis Hammet, sought the names and justification for why the ballots didn't count. Johnson County election commissioner Ronnie Metsker rejected Hammet's request, prompting a lawsuit .
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports District Judge David Hauber on Thursday ruled in favor of Hammet and the ACLU.
The county dismissed 898 ballots in the August primary for several reasons.
Hammet said the county didn't notify people before throwing out their ballots. He said Thursday's ruling means elections officials will have to have strict standards before rejecting ballots.
