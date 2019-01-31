13 injured in NY hunting accidents involving guns in 2018

State officials say 13 people were injured last year in hunting accidents involving guns. Three of them died.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says Thursday that the 13 recorded hunting-related shooting incidents ties the record-low mark for New York first recorded in 2016.
Six of the wounds were self-inflicted, including two of the three fatalities.
In one case, a 75-year-old man in Essex County sustained a fatal chest wound when he used his rifle to help him stand up.
