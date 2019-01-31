FEC flags Arizona senator for excessive campaign donations

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, then-Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Martha McSally, speaks with voters, at Chase's diner in Chandler, Ariz. he Federal Election Commission says Arizona Sen. Martha McSally may have accepted $270,000 in campaign contributions that exceeded legal limits. Federal candidates can collect $2,700 from a single donor during a primary election and an additional $2,700 from that same person during the general. But agency flagged dozens of contributions to McSally that appear to exceed those limits. Matt York, File AP Photo