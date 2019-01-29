Alabama police department: ‘All crime’ cancelled due to snow

A police department in Alabama has jokingly announced that all crime has been cancelled until further notice due to the possibility of snow.
The Priceville Police Department in Morgan County also announced the suspension of "doing really dumb things" in a Facebook post .
Parts of Alabama were expecting up to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday as a winter storm front moved over the southern United States.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency and school systems across the state announced closures or delays.
