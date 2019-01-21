Philadelphia to offer bill payment flexibility amid shutdown

The mayor of Philadelphia says city departments and agencies will be offering flexibility in bill payments to federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that furloughed federal workers and those employees working without pay can contact the revenue department, water revenue bureau and Philadelphia Gas Works if they need "additional flexibility" in paying current bills or existing payment agreements.
Revenue Commissioner Frank Breslin said officials can delay enforcement actions such as water shut-off and foreclosure and can also waive interest, penalties and other charges. They may also be eligible for consideration when paying tickets.
In other news, Jewish Family & Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia announced plans for an emergency meal preparation day Wednesday and distribution of supermarket gift cards to those affected.
