City workers help driver escape burning snow plow

The Associated Press

January 20, 2019 11:19 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says two city employees have helped rescue a driver from a burning snow plow.

Brown tells WKBW-TV the rescue happened in north Buffalo Sunday after the private snow plow became engulfed in flames in the front.

The driver of the snow plow had a leg injury and was unable to get out on his own. Brown says two Buffalo Municipal Housing Authorities helped the driver escape.

No further information has been released.

