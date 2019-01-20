City workers help driver escape burning snow plow

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says two city employees have helped rescue a driver from a burning snow plow.
Brown tells WKBW-TV the rescue happened in north Buffalo Sunday after the private snow plow became engulfed in flames in the front.
The driver of the snow plow had a leg injury and was unable to get out on his own. Brown says two Buffalo Municipal Housing Authorities helped the driver escape.
No further information has been released.
