Democrats pan possible Shultz run as independent candidate

The chairwoman of the Washington state Democratic Party says she's not happy to hear of a possible independent run for president by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
The Seattle Times reports Tina Podlodowski says too much is at stake to make the election about the ambitions of any one person. She says the 2020 race has to be about relegating Donald Trump to the dustbin of history.
Schultz for years has hinted that he might want to enter politics.
He's planning a promotional tour for his new book, "From the Ground UP: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America."
Democrats fear an independent candidacy might split the anti-Trump vote and secure his re-election.
Podlodowski says Schultz has claimed to be a lifelong Democrat and should run as one.
