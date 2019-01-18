Paul’s lawyers want his political views excluded from trial

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's attorneys say the Republican lawmaker's political views should be off-limits at his upcoming civil trial against his neighbor.
The attorneys say his political beliefs could "alienate" potential jurors who don't share his views. The senator's legal team filed a motion asking a Kentucky judge to exclude any references to Paul's political views and the condition of his yard.
The civil trial stems from a 2017 attack when Paul was tackled by Rene Boucher while doing yard work.
Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul sued Boucher, and the trial will determine damages Paul can receive.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, agrees Paul's political views are irrelevant. But he says the condition of Paul's yard is what the case has "always been about."
Comments