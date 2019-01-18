Bill raising fines for animal cruelty dies in Wyoming Senate

The Wyoming Senate has killed a bill that would have increased the fines for those convicted of animal cruelty.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the proposal was defeated Tuesday on a 21-7 vote.
In Wyoming, cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $750. Aggravated cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.
Two of the nation's largest animal rights organizations routinely rank Wyoming in the bottom five for animal protection laws.
The bill, proposed by Democratic Sen. Mike Gierau, of Jackson, would have increased the maximum fine for animal cruelty to $2,500 and the maximum fine for aggravated animal cruelty to $10,000.
