Rallies seek release of detained immigrant activist

Supporters of a Massachusetts immigration activist facing deportation are rallying across the country ahead of a court hearing this week.
Eduardo Samaniego has been detained in Georgia by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials since he was arrested for failing to pay a $27 taxi fare in October and found to have overstayed his visa.
Organizers have planned rallies in Boston; Springfield, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; Los Angeles; New York City; Atlanta and Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and Thursday to call for his release.
Samaniego's hearing in Atlanta immigration court is Thursday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The 26-year-old Samaniego has been a prominent voice in the Massachusetts immigration debate. He marched 250 miles from New York to Washington with 10 others last year to call for passage of federal legislation to protect young migrants from deportation.
Comments