Kansas governor expected to make pitch on schools, Medicaid

New Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to make a pitch to the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature for boosting spending on public schools and expanding Medicaid.
Kelly was scheduled to deliver her first State of the State address Wednesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature. She took office Monday.
The governor and fellow Democrats want to move quickly to boost education funding.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last year that a new law increasing aid to public schools wasn't enough because it didn't account for years of inflation. The state school board has proposed phasing in a $364 million increase over four years.
Kelly also wants to expand the state's Medicaid health coverage for the needy.
Republican leaders have been skeptical that the state can afford the two initiatives.
