Police: Carjacking suspect shot by detectives has died

Police say a carjacking suspect shot by detectives in St. Louis has died.
Police Chief John Hayden says the carjacking occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday. About four hours later the car and the suspect were spotted. As the man emerged from a store in northwestern St. Louis he was confronted by plainclothes detectives.
Hayden says the suspect ran, then turned and fired at the officers. Four detectives returned fire, striking the suspect in the torso. None of the officers were hurt.
Police say the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition and later died.
An internal investigation is underway. Hayden says the gun used by the suspect has been recovered.
