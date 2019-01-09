Maine to change ‘Open for Business’ sign to ‘Welcome Home’

FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a news conference where he touted his "Open for Business" zone proposal in Brunswick, Maine. The state is moving forward with plans to replace its "Open for Business" highway sign with one that reads, "Welcome Home." Maine Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills, who is also a brother of Gov. Janet Mills, said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that Maine is designing a replacement for the sign that greets drivers entering the state on the Maine turnpike in Kittery. He said it will take roughly three weeks to replace the old sign once a new design is finalized. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo