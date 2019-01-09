Neo-Nazi convicted in killing of woman in interracial couple

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Travis Ricci. He was convicted on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, of murder and other charges for trying to kill a black man and fatally shooting the man's white girlfriend after a 2009 dispute at a Phoenix park. The guilty verdicts Wednesday mean that jurors will decide whether Ricci, 37, should face life in prison or the death penalty in the killing of Kelly Ann Jaeger. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP