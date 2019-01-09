The Latest: Lawmakers take oath, top leaders re-elected

The Latest on Inauguration Day and opening day of Connecticut General Assembly (all times local):
11 a.m.
Connecticut lawmakers have taken the oath of office and re-elected their top leaders.
Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney of New Haven and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) of Berlin returned to their leadership posts on Wednesday, opening day of the 2019 General Assembly session.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It's also Inauguration Day for Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont.
Democrats will have a stronger presence in the legislature this year. After Election Day, it appeared they will hold a 23-13 majority in the Senate and a 92-59 advantage in the House. But those numbers may change. There will be five special elections — three for Senate districts and two for House districts — to fill the seats of lawmakers who resigned to take jobs with the Lamont administration.
There's also one House seat that's in dispute.
__
1:10 a.m.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont is expected to deliver a dual message of optimism and realism as he takes the oath of office, becoming the state's 89th governor.
Wednesday marks Inauguration Day in Hartford, when Lamont, a Democrat, will be sworn in during a ceremony at the state armory.
Following a 19-gun artillery salute, a Connecticut National Guard flyover and a parade, Lamont will later address a joint session of the General Assembly. Wednesday also marks opening day for the new legislative session.
Lamont is scheduled to speak at both events. He says he plans to convey a "spirit of optimism" but also acknowledge the fiscal challenges Connecticut faces. The new fiscal year is projected to carry an approximate $2 billion deficit.
Lamont succeeds Democrat Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who did not seek re-election.
Comments