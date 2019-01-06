National Politics

Officials: Mandan man’s record requests overwhelm agencies

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 11:33 AM

In this Dec. 17, 2018 photo, S. Paul Jordan poses in Mandan, N.D. Jordan is a watchdog on the activities of local government entities.
MANDAN, N.D.

Officials say one North Dakota man's requests for open records are inundating local agencies and disrupting government duties.

Mandan resident and retired archaeologist Paul Jordan tells The Bismarck Tribune that he's uncovering the truth and advocating for good government. North Dakota attorney general documents show Jordan submitted more than 300 open records requests to the city of Mandan between 2014 and 2017.

Mandan city administrator Jim Neubauer says he's since stopped keeping track. But Neubauer says 99 percent of the city's records requests are from Jordan. Neubauer says Jordan's requests for municipal citations, financial records, police reports and other documents are time consuming.

State law says government entities can charge for paper copies of records, postage and for staff time after the first hour it takes to fulfill a request.

