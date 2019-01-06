Maine’s new AG says he’ll consider more multi-state suits

Bangor lawyer Aaron Frey is taking over as Maine's attorney general and says he'll work with other state attorneys general on litigation.
Attorney General Frey is taking over for Democrat Janet Mills, the state's new governor.
Frey tells Maine Public that working with other attorneys general allows states to split the tab on legal challenges. Maine's already involved in multi-state lawsuits challenging President Trump's policies on immigration and the environment.
Frey says he'll explore joining multi-state lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry and its moves to market highly addictive drugs.
Frey says he'll maintain the same degree of independence held by Mills during her tenure. Mills was often at odds with her predecessor Republican Gov. Paul LePage over the extent of her constitutional authority.
