Head of New York City taxi commission leaving after 5 years

FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, New York Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Meera Joshi listens as Council member Ydanis Rodriguez, chair of the Committee on Transportation, speaks during a hearing on the growth of the for-hire-vehicle industry in New York. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 that Joshi will step down from her position in March 2019. She was head of New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission for five years. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo