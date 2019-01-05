Noem to take office as South Dakota’s 1st female governor

Republican Kristi Noem is set to take office as South Dakota's first female governor.
Noem will be sworn in Saturday at the state Capitol in Pierre. After taking her oath of office, Noem will give an inaugural address.
A spokeswoman says Noem is set to discuss her plan to tackle the challenges ahead for South Dakota's next generation. The ceremony and a receiving line afterward are free and open to the public.
A ball in the Capitol rotunda and another at a Pierre event center will cap the celebration. The estimated budget of $150,000 is funded by donations and ticket sales.
State legislators and other officials will also be sworn in Saturday.
Noem will be the 33rd governor of South Dakota. She replaces retiring Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
