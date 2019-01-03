Report: Virginia official misused staff for personal tasks

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, file photo, then-state Sen. Thomas Garrett, R-Buckingham, speaks during a debate on a bill during the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics says former Republican Virginia Rep. Garrett misused staffers for tasks such as dog sitting and buying him cigarettes. The Daily Progress reports the committee released its report Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, just before Garrett’s Thursday departure from the House. Steve Helber, File AP Photo